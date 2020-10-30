Advtg.
Fans create stunning artwork of Shraddha Kapoor after the announcement of her Naagin Trilogy

Shraddha Kapoor recently announced her collaboration with Vishal Furia for the Naagin Trilogy and will be seen in a never seen before avatar.

Shraddha Kapoor recently announced her collaboration with Vishal Furia for the Naagin Trilogy and will be seen in a never seen before avatar. Fans took the internet by a storm post the announcement and have been sharing illustrations of the actress speculating her look.

Shraddha took to her social media and shared the fan arts acknowledging the time and efforts the fans have put in making these spectacular arts for her upcoming avatar.

Being completely mind-blown and stunned Shraddha said,”Wow

Love it This looks cool Thankyou so much 

The people’s actress has always taken up projects which challenge her and require her to re-mould herself and bring out the best in her. Shraddha has played various characters over the years and proved her love for her craft.

Be it a girl next door, a dancer or some stunning action, the actress has always  stepped forward and tried her hands on something different.

Apart from the Naagin Trilogy, Shraddha will be seen next in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

