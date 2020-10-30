Advtg.
Shraddha Kapoor shares why Baaghi 3 was an intense shooting experience!

Shraddha Kapoor always adds a special touch to each character she plays on the big screen.

By Glamsham Editorial
Shraddha Kapoor always adds a special touch to each character she plays on the big screen. The actress who created a massive buzz with her character as Siya in Baaghi 3 had a very special journey while shooting for the film.

The actress is super excited and looking forward to the world television premiere of Baaghi 3 on this Sunday on Star Gold. Talking about why she feels that shooting Baaghi 3 was an intense experience, Shraddha Kapoor shares, “In Baaghi 3, my character was very outspoken and emotionally-driven.

A shooting experience becomes intense when you learn new things to perfect your character and for this one, I had to specifically learn how to be foul-mouthed as that was an integral part of my character! When you receive the kind of response we did for Baaghi 3, it pays off for all your hard work!”

Start your November with the action-packed world TV premiere of Baaghi 3 on 1st November at 12 pm, only on Star Gold. To enjoy the latest Bollywood blockbusters, subscribe to Star Gold today. Call your cable/DTH operator.

