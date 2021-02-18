ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Kapoor: During lockdown, I understood the value of 'shunya'

By Glamsham Editorial
By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor describes the lockdown phase of last year as one of her crucial phases for self-realisation. It was a period when she could learn to unlearn and redefine the value of zero, the spiritual meaning of shunya, she says.

“I think every time we start a film, we start from zero, from ‘shunya’. Lockdown was a time for me to understand the value of several things, including self-love, the family and my emotional and spiritual health. I also think that it made me more independent, and things like the power of yoga to develop a focussed mind so that I can choose to be a part of any project — film or entrepreneurial venture — more fearlessly,” Shraddha told IANS.

“As an actress, being a part of show business, we have to look in a certain way and that changes also with every film that we do, every character I play. Recently I invested in a beverage project in which I really do not have to count my calories while having my favourite drinks. In a way, during lockdown, I have understood and redefined the value of ‘shunya’, and now I know the brand of product or even brand of cinema I would like to associate myself with. It is a learning that has happened through last year,” she added.

Shraddha has been around in Bollywood for around a decade, and she has faced success, failure, praise and criticism. Her debut film “Teen Patti” fared below expectation, her third film “Aashiqui 2” was a musical superhit, followed by “Ek Villain”. She has tried dance and action in various films including “ABCD 2”, “Baaghi”, “Street Dancer 3D”, and “Saaho”.

What has her decade in Bollywood taught her? “Firstly, whenever I get a new film, I recive it with a lot of gratitude because a producer is investing money to make the film and making me part of that journey. As an actress I always put my 100 per cent, but result is certainly not in our hand. It is in the hands of the audience. Interestingly, the result plays a part on my next opportunity, because it is the nature of the business of cinema. I have learnt to look at things from a broder perspective,” she summed up.

The actress finished a portion of the shoot for director Luv Ranjan’s untitled film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor in Delhi last month and is gearing up for her next schadule.

–IANS

aru/vnc

