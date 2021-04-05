BollywoodNews

Shraddha Kapoor is ‘running back to nature’

Shraddha Kapoor is currently holidaying in picturesque Maldives

By Glamsham Bureau
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently holidaying in picturesque Maldives. On Monday, she posted a snapshot from her holiday. In the Instagram picture she poses posing next to the ocean dressed in a lime tank top paired with a white asymmetrical skirt.

“Running back to nature,” she wrote as caption.

Shraddha will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar’s upcoming film “Chaalbaaz In London”.

Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit “Chaalbaaz”, which cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

