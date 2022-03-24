- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shraddha Kapoor, long-time boyfriend Rohan Shrestha call it quits

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, and her long-time boyfriend, photographer Rohan Shrestha, have reportedly called it quits after being in a relationship for seven years.

Shraddha, who is also Bollywood baddie Shakti Kapoor’s daughter, is known to be an extremely private person when it comes to her dating life, but it is well-known in the industry that the two have been good friends fond of each other’s company. They have been friends since their childhood and their respective families share a close association.

- Advertisement -

Rohan’s father is a well-known photographer of celebrities, Rakesh Shrestha. His mother, Jean Rodriguez, was an air hostess with Air-India.

According to media reports, Rohan was not a part of Shraddha’s birthday celebrations that took place recently in Goa. The two were said to be in an on-and-off relationship for some time.

- Advertisement -

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In addition, she also has Pankaj Parashar’s ‘Chaalbaaz in London’ and Vishal Furia’s ‘Nagin’ coming up next.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

aa/srb

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSwiss Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy in quarters; Rankireddy-Shetty crash out
Next articleWTT Contender Doha: G Sathiyan-Manika Batra clinch mixed doubles silver
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Asim Riaz

Kiara Advani

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,150FansLike
50,614FollowersFollow
6,866FollowersFollow
59,578FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US