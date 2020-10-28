Advtg.
Shraddha on being cast in 'Nagin' film: It is an absolute delight

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor says it is her absolute delight to star as the shape-shifting serpent protagonist in the film version of Nagin.

The actress has been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

“It’s an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s ‘Nagina’ and ‘Nigahen’, and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience,” said Shraddha.

Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.

