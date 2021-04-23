Shravan Rathod, passes away

Adv.

Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday. He was suffering from Covid-19 and was admitted here at Raheja Hospital in Mahim.

Confirming the news, trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted: “#SadNews #ShravanRathod of the famous music composer duo #NadeemShravan just passed away. He tested #COVID19 positive and was admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai after serious complications. The duo ruled the musical charts in 90s. My prayers with the family. Om Shanti.”

Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta also tweeted to confirm the news: “Terrible news. Music director Shravan breathes his last, loses battle with COVID-19. Very sad day for music industry”.

Nadeem-Shravan are widely regarded as the musicians who brought back melody in the early nineties with “Aashiqui”, their superhit soundtrack of 1990. The film directed by Mahesh Bhatt launched the careers of Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal.

Nadeem-Shravan’s frequent collaborations with singers Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan resulted in a series of musical successes through the nineties and early 2000s, including musical hits such as “Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin”, “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke”, “Saajan”, “Phool Aur Kaante”, “Sadak”, “Deewana”, “Raja Hindustani”, “Dhadkan” and “Pardes”.

The duo’s music was highlighted mostly by love songs, a genre that was musically in vogue in Bollywood of the era, and their works are highlighted by romantic lyrics. Among lyricists they frequently collaborated with are Sameer, Faaiz Anwar, Hasrat Jaipuri, Rani Malik and Anand Bakshi.

Shravan was in his late sixties when he breathed his last.