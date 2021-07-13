Shreya Dhanwanthary's 'sneaker game is on point'

Adv.

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary took to social media on Tuesday and shared a picture post in athleisure wearing sneakers.

“When the sneaker game is on point,” wrote Shreya on her Instagram page.

In the picture post, the actress is seen posing in a white knotted shirt and red-and-white ruffled check skirt along with white sneakers.

Adv.

She received compliments from her contemporaries.

Actor Sharib Hashmi wrote: “Awesommmme chee ekdum (good one).”

Actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote: “Love.”

Adv.

Actress Natasha Bharadwaj wrote: “Cutes.”

Actress Anjali Barot wrote: “Damn.”

Actress Aahana Kumra wrote: “So cute.”

Adv.

Shreya had a pivotal role as Zoya in the web series “The Family Man”. She was also recognised for her portrayal of journalist Sucheta Dalal in the web series “Scam 1992”.

She will be seen in the upcoming film “Looop Lapeta” starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

–IANS

eka/vnc