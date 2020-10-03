Home Bollywood News

Shreya Ghoshal pens a birthday wish for husband

By Glamsham Editorial
Shreya Ghoshal pens a birthday wish for husband
Shreya Ghoshal
Shreya Ghoshal took to social media on Saturday to post a birthday wish for her husband Shiladitya.

“Happy Birthday my love @shiladitya. Always grateful to God that I decided to go to that school reunion back in 2005 and meet this incredibly geeky, handsome, funny, kind, understanding, caring, crazy, mad guy! You are the centre of my world since!” tweeted the singer.

Alomg with her note, Shreya shared current and throwback photographs featuring the couple.

Shreya and her school friend Shiladitya tied the knot on February 5, 2015 after dating for a decade. –ians

