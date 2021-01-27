ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Shreyas Talpade enjoys birthday with family, friends

Actor Shreyas Talpade turned a year older on Wednesday, and is happy to spend his special day with family and friends.

By Glamsham Editorial
Shreyas Talpade enjoys birthday with family, friends
Shreyas Talpade (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Shreyas Talpade turned a year older on Wednesday, and is happy to spend his special day with family and friends. 

“I usually have a working birthday, but this time it is different. I am spending my birthday with family and friends. With (daughter) Aadya growing up, all priorities change. Now it boils down to what she likes,” Shreyas told IANS. 

The actor doesn’t often post photos or videos of his little one, but on Republic Day on January 26, he shared a picture of her holding the Tricolour.

ADVERTISEMENT

He tweeted alongside the photo: “Right at the Top… that’s where our Flag belongs. Happy Republic Day.”

As for the year ahead, he shared: “2021 is an important year for me as I will launch Nine Rasa an OTT platform exclusively for theatre and performing arts.”

The actor, known for his roles in Bollywood films such as “Iqbal”, “Om Shanti Om” and the “Golmaal” franchise, also has a few “interesting work lined up both in Hindi and Marathi languages”.  –ians/nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBorderlands: Kevin Hart to play Roland in the upcoming movie adaptation
Next articleKatrina reveals how she wants to live her life
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Samikssha Batnagar paired with Krushna Abhishek in web series ‘Jo Hukum Mere Aaka’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Samikssha Batnagar, who was seen in the 2017 comedy Poster Boys, is all set to return in the web series, Jo Hukum Mere...
Read more
Dialogues

13 years of Om Shanti Om: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s memorable dialogues that remain in our hearts

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 13 years of Om Shanti Om, we have list of memorable dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om.
Read more
News

Preity Zinta is back from digital detox

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Preity Zinta is back from digital detox and recovering from jet lag on landing in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) from...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ayushmann Khurrana, the poet hunk

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana balances brain and brawn in a new Instagram selfie he posted on Wednesday. While he strikes a...

Nadendla Manohar hints at Chiranjeevi's future 'role' in politics

Chaitanya Tamhane's much feted 'The Disciple' to get an OTT release

Tandav FIRs: Actors, makers may face arrest as SC declines protection

Amazon Original Tandav Poster

Tandav FIRs: SC says freedom of speech not absolute

Tahira Kashyap takes to fitness regime

Tahira Kashyap takes to fitness regime: It’s never too late

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021