Shreyas Talpade’s emotional journey from ‘Iqbal’ to ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’!

By Glamsham Bureau
Shreyas Talpade and Pravin Tambe
After 17 years, Shreyas Talpade will be seen yet again sporting the role of an inspiring cricketer on the silver screen. Making his debut with ‘Iqbal’, the actor will again be seen in the same genre with ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’.

Now Shreyas brings to us a most unique story about one of India’s sports heroes in ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’. He says the story is very close to my heart as it reminds me of my struggling days in the Hindi film industry.

Talking about his journey from ‘Iqbal’ to ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’ Shreyas gets emotional and reflects on his journey so far, “I am so grateful that I was given a chance to play Iqbal and make my debut in Bollywood at 30. It was a life changing moment for me. A lot has changed since then and I hope I will be able to stir the hearts of my fans and audiences with a touching and inspiring story of Pravin Tambe.”

“The story is very close to my heart as it reminds me of my struggling days in the Hindi film industry. It has not been easy for me to reach where I am today, but I am glad somewhere my story connects to Pravin Tambe and his gut wrenching journey.”

‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’, is a biopic, produced by Fox Star Studios, Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports to release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

