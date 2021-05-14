Shreyas Talpade’s theatre app revenue to aid theatre artistes

Adv.

Actor Shreyas Talpade has come forwards with an initiative to support theatre actors and live performing artistes amidst the ongoing pandemic. The actor launched his app Nine Rasa last year that showcase plays, live performance and different forms of storytelling. On Nine Rasa he has now started an exclusive catalogue through which clubs or groups can organise joint screening of plays. It is a paid subscription-based service.

The plays can be enjoyed sitting at home and a sizeable percentage of the revenue would go to the cast and crew of the show. The remaining revenue would be given to people in the theatre community who need help.

“We started Nine Rasa with the idea of helping the theatre community during lockdown last year. This year again they are facing the same consequences because of the virus. Hence, our Nine Rasa team and I decided to do something for them again. I hope people come in large numbers and contribute towards this noble cause. I also request people to be safe and take care of their loved ones in these difficult times,” said Shreyas.

Nine Rasa offers content in multiple variations including plays, skits, storytelling, and stand-up across genres. The platform is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English.