Bollywood News

Shriya Pilgaonkar's new mantra: Hoop till you drop

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Shriya Pilgaonkar’s newfound addiction is the hoola hoop! The actress finds the workout fun and weirdly therapeutic. On Wednesday, she shared a video on Instagram where she is seen hooping to Shakira’s beats.

“Finally got the hoop going after several attempts. Thank you @eshnakutty @hoop.flo for encouraging me to start hooping. It’s so much fun and weirdly therapeutic and by default, a damn good core workout. Feels good to pick up a new skill. Long way to master the tricks but I’m here for it,” Shriya captioned the video, which captures her hooping to the peppy number “Hips don’t lie”.

Shriya returns in the second season of the psychological thriller web series The Gone Game. Shoot for The Gone Game 2 is slated to start soon and the new episodes are expected to drop later this year.

The actress also features alongside Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat in the upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. The big-ticket trilingual adventure drama is slated to hit theatres on March 26. The Hindi version of the film also stars Zoya Hussain, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Previous articleKangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivi' in theatres on April 23
Next articleEmily Ratajkowski flaunts baby bump
