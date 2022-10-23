Shruti Haasan celebrates Deepavali in Greece, thanks 'The Eye' team

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan, who is now shooting for her international film, ‘The Eye’, in Athens and Corfu, has thanked the unit of the film for their sweet gesture of getting her crackers to ensure that she does not miss celebrating Deepavali.

Taking to Instagram to post a picture of her bursting crackers, Shruti wrote, “Wishing you and yours light and prosperity! Tomorrow is the start of amazing things for all of us.

“I thought I was away from my family on this special day and realised I found a lovely new film family in these beautiful people who took the time and effort to make Diwali so special!

“I’m so so filled with gratitude and never take these amazing moments for granted… there is magic and light in all places and all you have to do is open your heart and mind.

“Thank you to the amazing team of ‘THE EYE’ for this heart warming memory.”

Directed by Daphne Schmon and written by Emily Carlton, the film, backed by Fingerprint Content, is being co-produced by Agronauts productions, Greece’s biggest and most established production house.

–IANS

