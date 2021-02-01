ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Shruti Haasan: Glad to have wonderful things to do

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan says she feels thankful that she has many wonderful things to do, as a new week starts.

“#Thankful even though I’m sleepy – I’m so glad to have wonderful things to do and wake up to #workmode #grumpyfaceglam,” Shruti posted on Instagram on Monday.

Last week, Shruti turned 35 and said that she wants her future to be filled with light and creativity. “Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey,” Shruti wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared the post along with a picture of herself posing with balloons.

The actress will soon be seen in Netflix’s first Telugu original, “Pitta Kathalu”. She says she is “really looking forward to its release”, and reveals she is busy more with OTT content lately.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleICC issues RFP for sport presentation services for 2022 Women's WC
Next articleAly Goni becomes mama, sister blessed with a baby girl
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

'The White Tiger' director Ramin Bahrani: Continue to draw upon Satyajit Ray's work

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Sugandha RawalNew Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) American-Iranian director Ramin Bahrani was struck by the realism and humanism in the works of...
Read more
News

Netflix testing sleep time feature on Android

IANS - 0
OTT platform Netflix is testing a new feature on Android devices globally that would allow subscribers to set a timer for their viewing period
Read more
Technology

Tesla announces redesigned Model S electric sedan

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 28 (IANS) EV maker Tesla has announced the first major redesign of the Model S electric sedan with new exteriors...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bollywood ladies raise the bar on physical transformation for roles

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) We have often seen actors undergo intense physical transformation for their roles. Think Aamir Khan in Dangal,...
Theatre Cinema Hall

With 100% occupancy, halls now await big releases for big bucks

Shalmali: Lockdown was opportunity, did 2 to 3 virtual gigs a...

Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna in Kunal Kohli's 'Lahore Confidential'

Kunal Kohli’s ‘Lahore Confidential’ is from a woman’s point of view

'Shayar' Ayaz Gorakhpuri

Shayar Ayaz Gorakhpuri turns film lyricist

Priyanshu Painyuli

Priyanshu Painyuli learns to speak in Kutchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021