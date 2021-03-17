ADVERTISEMENT
Shruti Haasan wants to develop her stories into scripts

By Glamsham Bureau
Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has developed an interest in scriptwriting. Shruti, who is also a singer, has been writing songs from the age of 15, and has lately started exploring scriptwriting.

“Writing has always been a liberating process for me. I have been writing songs, poetry or at times just my feelings down, and I believe it can help you express yourself so much better. I have been writing poetry and stories I would love to develop into fullfledged scripts and I’m currently working on those,” Shruti tells IANS.

At the box office, her year started on a good note. The Ravi Teja-starrer “Krack”, which features her in the cast, opened to phenomenal response in theatres. Shruti has a list of projects lined up.

Writing for her is a therapeutic exercise.

“With all the hectic schedule, writing helps me unwind and its extremely therapeutic for me. Song writing is another aspect I thoroughly enjoy, and I have been constantly sharpening my skills over the years,” says the actress.

Shruti has recently completed the shoot of her Tamil film “Laabam”, in which she stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She also has “Salaar” with Prabhas, which is being shot in Hyderabad. She will also be seen in an untitled OTT series.

On her musical career, she has sung the track “Yaazha yaazha” in “Laabam”. The song is written by Yugabharathi and composed by D. Imman.

–IANS

ym/vnc

