'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' turns one: Maanvi Gagroo posts nostalgic video

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Maanvi Gagroo posted a beautiful video to pay tribute to the movie “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” which completed one year of release on Sunday.

Maanvi, who played the role of Goggle in the movie, posted the video on Instagram on Sunday and captioned it as, “Here’s to the customized reality we call memory. An ode to every member of this family called #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan.”

In the 1.56 minute video, Maanvi posted shots from the movie and some behind the scenes from the sets of the movie, directed by Aanand L Rai.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who played the lead in the film which dealt with the topic of homosexuality, posted stills from the movie and captioned it as, “Taboo topics need to be constantly addressed through our cinema because it can really help alter the mindset of people. It takes a lot of time and effort to normalise taboo subjects and bring about constructive changes in society. I’m glad that we tried to contribute towards making the conversation about same-sex relationships in India mainstream through ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’.”

