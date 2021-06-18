Shubhangi Atre: Rohit ji is like Alice in wonderland!

Adv.

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is popularly known by her character Angoori bhabhi in “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!”, is all praise for her co-star and actor Rohitashv Gour. She mentioned that working with him and co-actor Aasif Sheikh has been a learning experience for her.

“Rohit ji is like Alice in wonderland. He is in his own world most of the time but he’s a wonderful co-actor and I enjoy working with him. Rohit ji is my good friend and he keeps pampering me on the sets. I have learned so much from him and Aasif (Sheikh) Ji. My chemistry is good with both of them,” she said.

Talking about the show she said, “It feels so great. If we talk about TV shows, there are so many that go off-air quickly or they lose their essence within a few years, but our show has managed to keep the magic alive even today. The audience loves the show, and whosoever we meet they tell us that the show is a stress buster for them. In fact, even during the lockdown, the show kept everyone entertained and we have now completed six successful years. It feels great to be a part of such a wonderful show.”

The actress, who confessed that she resonates with Angoori’s honesty and innocence, feels that the show is a success because it connects well with the audience. “Each and every character in the show is so relatable and that’s why the audience has connected so well with the show. Like, I am from Madhya Pradesh and I have seen similar people in real life, so you could say that because of the realistic approach people connect to this show,” she said.

Shubhangi also praised the producer couple Sanjay and Binaiferr and the writers of the show for keeping the audience hooked with the rib-tickling punches. “The producers (Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli) and the writers have managed to keep the comedy intact since the very beginning. There’s never a dull moment and it makes work so much fun. ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ is a magical show,” she concluded.