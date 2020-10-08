Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Shweta Singh Kirti: shared a verse from Bhagvad Gita

By Glamsham Editorial
Shweta Singh Kirti: Shares a Bhagvad Gita verse
Shweta Singh Kirti: Shares a Bhagvad Gita verse
Advtg.

The family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still looking for answers and will wait for justice patiently, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti declared on Thursday, a day after Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail.

Sharing a quote by bestselling Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho, Shweta wrote on Instagram: “We might not have all the answers yet… but we have #Patience #Courage #Faith #God.”

Coelho’s quote, which Shweta posted on her social media page, reads: “The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter.”

Advtg.

She also shared a verse from Bhagvad Gita: “Bhagvad Gita Chapter 2, Verse 48 Krishna Says — “Steadfast in Yoga, do your duties, without attachment, O Arjuna, treating success and failure alike. Yoga is equanimity.”

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

On Wednesday, Rhea walked out of Byculla Jail in the city, after spending 28 days in custody since her arrest on September 8. She was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of a probe into an alleged drugs link in Sushant’s death.  –ians/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAkbar Ka Bal Birbal spoiler alert: Suraj Thapar to enter Star Bharat’s Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal
Next articleSaqib Saleem: I’m trying to write my secret set of stand-up comedy

Related Articles

News

AajTak to pay Rs. 1L fine, air apology for broadcasting fake tweets about SSR

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The News Broadcasting Standard Authority (NBSA) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on AajTak and sought a public apology from...
Read more
News

SC to hear PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear the PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh...
Read more
News

SC to hear PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks