Bollywood News

Shweta Singh Kirti: This Diwali Sushant Wali

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Shweta Singh Kirti has urged people to celebrate Diwali as her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, would, by sharing love and by kindling hope in the hearts of many.

“This Diwali…. Sushant Wali. Let’s share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’S Way. #Diwali4SSR,” Shweta wrote on social media, along with an image of Sushant dressed in traditional attire.

The image read: “This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’s way. Sushant loved to bring happiness in everyone’s life. Let us do some good work on this Diwali as Sushant did. Buy candles/diyas from local small retailers/poor/needy people so that they too can celebrate this festival. Try to distribute sweets to those who cannot afford. Keep humanity alive and help the needy.”

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

The late actor’s California-based sister keeps on posting about her brother, shares throwback videos, and seeks justice for her brother.

