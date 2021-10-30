Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak features in Harrdy Sandhu's music video 'Bijlee Bijlee'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is seen starring alongside Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu in the new music video titled ‘Bijlee Bijlee’.

‘Bijlee Bijee’ marks his reunion with the dream team of BPraak, Jaani, and Arvindr Khaira post his 2018 hit ‘Kya Baat Ay’.

Talking about how all of it came about, Harrdy said: ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ is one of those songs that has taken its own sweet time to come out because we had been working on it for the longest time but due to the unfortunate circumstances in the past few months, its release kept on delaying.

“It was so much fun working with my favourites BPraak, Jaani, Arvindr Khaira, Palak, and the whole team that brought this project to life. Words fall short to describe this experience since I’ve been away from the recording studio for a while because of my acting projects; now my heart is full, I have come back to my first love – singing! I hope you like ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and support me as always!”

Palak spoke about her first-ever music video.

She said: “Working on ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do.”

‘Bijlee Bijlee’ is an uptempo easy-listening song that has Harrdy’s vocals built around a dance-infused beat created by National Award winner, BPraak. The lyrics are penned by Jaani.

BPraak said: “Harrdy paji genuinely out-delivered himself and made the vocals sound even better than I expected! It was an amazing time to get together with my brother after so long and create much more than a song; we are creating history right here, right now!”

Jaani added: “I wrote ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ with him in my mind. I feel nobody else can match his energy and I don’t think anyone could do justice to this song like him. I am so proud of the final product and I wish nothing but the best for him!”

–IANS

dc/sks/ksk/