Advtg.
Bollywood News

Shweta Tripathi: Benaras is very special and sacred to me

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma returns to Benaras soon, to shoot a new project. She considers the city sacred and recalls shooting some of her best projects in the place.

Shweta, who shot her debut film “Masaan” and the web series “Mirzapur” in Benaras, will be back in the holy city to film a digital thriller. The series, “Escaype Live”, follows the lives of five young Indians.

“I run a parlour in the show. There’s my Benaras connection again as I will be shooting there after ‘Masaan’ and ‘Mirzapur’. Benaras is very special and sacred to me. I’m excited to be back on set as that’s my happy place. We’ve been home due to the lockdown and this is exciting. And obviously, there is Siddharth who I’m a big fan of. I really like his choices. It’s so important to know that when you’re choosy yourself and say yes to a project, knowing that there are actors like him who are part of the show. It’s definitely motivating and inspiring,” she said.

Advtg.

About the show, Shweta said: “‘Escaype Live’ is one of the most fantastic concepts I’ve heard. As soon as I heard about it, there were so many other characters I wanted to play. Any actor who’s part of ‘Escaype Live’ is part of one of those dream roles. There are lots of them here. One of the biggest reasons for me to get involved is because Abhishek Sengupta is one of my favourite directors who I’ve worked with in ‘Lakhon Mein Ek’ Season 2. I would want to be a part of every project he does. When he told me about this concept and storyline, I just had to do it.”

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSamantha Akkineni is 'feeling good'
Next articleYami Gautam reveals why she ditched car ride after pack-up

Related Articles

News

Shweta Tripathi: Mirzapur 2 closer to my heart

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi says she was excited working in the first season of the web series Mirzapur, but it is...
Read more
News

Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Sushant tributes at Indian film fest Melbourne

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Late actors Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput will be honoured at the ongoing edition of Indian Film...
Read more
News

Mirzapur 2: Back to the boondocks (IANS Review, Rating: * * *)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mizapur 2 (streaming on Amazon Prime); Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Amit Sial, Isha...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shweta Tripathi: Benaras is very special and sacred to me 1

Selena Gomez-backed 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' to open in India on...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) The Broken Hearts Gallery, a rom-com executive-produced by Selena Gomez, is scheduled to get a theatrical release in India on...
Shweta Tripathi: Benaras is very special and sacred to me 2

Yami Gautam reveals why she ditched car ride after pack-up

Shweta Tripathi: Benaras is very special and sacred to me 3

Shweta Tripathi: Benaras is very special and sacred to me

Shweta Tripathi: Benaras is very special and sacred to me 3

Samantha Akkineni is 'feeling good'

Shweta Tripathi: Benaras is very special and sacred to me 5

Early sunset these days in UAE has made chasing easier: Tendulkar

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

No team wants to face mighty MI, says bowling coach Bond

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks