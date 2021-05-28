Shweta Tripathi feels relieved; parents get vaccinated

Adv.

Actress Shweta Tripathi is relieved that her parents are vaccinated, as it gives her assurance to meet them after months of being away.

Shweta, who recovered from Covid a couple of months back, was shooting in Benaras for “Escaype Live” and in Manali for “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein”. She lives in Mumbai now owing to her career but she originally hails from the Capital, and her parents still live here. Shweta says she is looking forward to meeting them in the next few weeks.

“My biggest relief at present lies in the fact that both my parents have been vaccinated. I truly appreciate the efforts made by Delhi and Mumbai authorities in ensuring a seamless vaccination experience for senior citizens residing there,” said Shweta, who won accolades for her performances in films such as “Masaan”, “Haramkhor” and “Gone Kesh”, besides the web series “Mirzapur”.

“Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin while “Escaype Live” features South star Siddharth.