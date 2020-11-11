Advtg.
Bollywood News

Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2

By Glamsham Editorial
Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi says the finale of Mirzapur 2 had a huge impact on the whole team, and they ended up crying and hugging each other.

In the final episode of season two, Shweta’s character Golu along with Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), kill Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma).

“The scene that really impacted me was the last scene of season two. We were building that anger and frustration that we’ve been carrying, like ‘aaj badla lenge’! We all were so high on emotions that we didn’t eat. There was a moment when Ali and Munna (Divyendu Sharma) and I just hugged and cried. I think everybody on the set felt that emotion,” Shweta said.

Advtg.

Talking more about the role, Shweta said: “I think it’s the last scene of episode one where Golu makes her first kill. Three cups were kept in front of me with fake blood with mashed bananas and chunks of apples to create the feel of flesh and I had to target them. My real emotions surfaced when I went for it and a chunk of banana went straight into my eye.”

Asked how the show will transform in the future, Rasika Dugal said her character “Beena will be a matriarch and Mirzapur will be a matriarchal society.”

“I would love for that to happen. How would Mirzapur run if women run Mirzapur?” Shweta wondered during a conversation in “IMDb On the Scene”.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articlePlabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang
Next articleNick Jonas reveals what kept 'me and Pri' busy during lockdown

Related Articles

News

Plabita Borthakur, Swastika Mukherjee join ‘Escaype Live’ gang

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actresses Plabita Borthakur and Swastika Mukherjee have joined Shweta Tripathi and Waluscha De Sousa in the upcoming techno-thriller, Escaype Live."‘Escaype...
Read more
News

This is what Rasika Dugal loves!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rasika Dugal on Tuesday revealed a quirky side of her persona. She revealed that she loves sending voice notes to people, adding...
Read more
News

TV star Nakuul Mehta, wife set to become parents

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Telly star Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee have shared news that they are expecting their first child.Nakuul posted an Instagram...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2 2

Taapsee Pannu: Rashmi Rocket to be one of many firsts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu says her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket will be one of many firsts for her.Taapsee posted a...
Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2 3

Hugh Grant says he has suffered from Covid-19

Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2 4

Sonakshi makes a style statement in 'retrospection'

Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2 4

Rakul Preet takes up a challenge to make the world a...

Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2 6

Amir, Malik, Shafiq excluded from Pak squad for NZ tour

Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2 7

Hema Malini's Diwali special with daughter Esha, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks