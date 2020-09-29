Home Bollywood News

Shweta Tripathi: Thrill lies in process not medium for actors

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi feels waiting around for things to open up could be futile and thus artistes across all mediums should be open to exploring new adventures in professional life. She says for actors, the thrill does not come from the medium but from the process.

“We knew Covid would have a far-reaching impact on the industry. As actors, we should do our best to make art slightly differently than we are conditioned and educated to. I have watched quite a few virtual plays in the last few months. The joy on the faces of the performers is unmatchable,” Shweta said.

“For actors, I believe the thrill doesn’t come from the medium but from the process. It matters that we reach our stories to people. It shouldn’t matter if it’s on a stage or on zoom call,” she added.

Advtg.

Shweta says she sees writers work upon scripts in a way that they fit the virtual format. “It’s essential we work around our way to perform and go with the flow. It’s an endless wait, and beyond a point it could have emotional ramifications. I urge my friends to keep finding new ways to tell stories. Art is boundless and cannot be restricted by language or place of execution,” said Shweta, who was recently seen in sci-fi film “Cargo” co-starring Vikrant Massey.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBTS announces new album“BE (DELUXE EDITION)”

Related Articles

Cricket

CSA postpone Mzansi Super League to 2021

IANS - 0
Johannesburg, Sep 29 (IANS) Cricket South Africa has announced that the 2020 edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) has been postponed to November-December...
Read more
News

PM Modi invites Denmark to collaborate on alternative supply chains

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended an invitation to Denmark for joining India, Japan and Australia's joint effort...
Read more
News

Vijay Varma: Love needs a major comeback

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma feels that it is easy to hate and says that love needs a major comeback.Vijay took to...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shweta Tripathi: Thrill lies in process not medium for actors 1

Shweta Tripathi: Thrill lies in process not medium for actors

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi feels waiting around for things to open up could be futile and thus artistes across all mediums...
BTS announces new album“BE (DELUXE EDITION)”

BTS announces new album“BE (DELUXE EDITION)”

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Belinda Clark to step down as CA community cricket chief

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash share the first look of their upcoming song Sunn Zara

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash share the first look of their...

'Ab Aani CD' makers start shoot for film on 'Chandramukhi

Film based on novel ‘Chandramukhi’ by Vishwas Patil in the making

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

CSA postpone Mzansi Super League to 2021

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks