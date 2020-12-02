ShwetakishaAdi: Aditya Narayan ties the knot with Shweta Agarwal

ADVERTISEMENT
Udit Narayan son’s Aditya Narayan on Tuesday tied the knot with actress Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film.
Photos and videos of Aditya and actress Shweta Agarwal's wedding rituals are becoming quite viral on social media.
Wedding was held at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the wedding was an intimate affair with only the couple’s close friends and family members in attendance.
Aditya Narayan currently features as a host on Sony TV’s Indian Idol. Check out the photos and videos below.
