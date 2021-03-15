ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares screen space with childhood idols

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is special for Siddhant Chaturvedi and the reason being sharing screen space with his childhood idols

By Glamsham Editorial
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi (photo credit: instagram)
Bunty Aur Babli 2 is special for Siddhant Chaturvedi and the reason being sharing screen space with his childhood idols makes Bunty Aur Babli 2 a super special film for him.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to grace the screens with his second film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ on 23rd April, 2021. The await to see him essay the iconic role along with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Sharvari Wagh. Upon asking, a source close to the actor shared, “The first Bunty Aur Babli used to be Siddhant’s favoruite film as a child so being a part of its sequel was like an honor for him.”

The source further added, “What made it super special was that he has grown up watching and loving the iconic duo of Saif Ali Khan & Rani Mukherjee in films like Ta Ra Rum Pum and Hum Tum so when he learnt that he would be starring with them in Bunty Aur Babli 2, it all felt so surreal to him.”

From watching them as he grew up to now working with them, Siddhant has made it quite big. This film will be the actor’s second release and one amongst the 4 films in lineup. Siddhant will be starring opposite Sharvari in the film.

Some of Siddhant Chaturvedi’s other releases this year will be Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra‘s next in which the Siddhant Chaturvedi will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday and Yudhra opposite Malavika Mohanan.

Source@siddhantchaturvedi
