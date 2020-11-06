Advtg.
Bollywood News

Siddhant Chaturvedi goes surfing

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took out time from his hectic shooting schedule in Goa to go surfing, and posted snapshots of his experience on Instagram.

In the first picture, Siddhant holds a surfing board, raring to go. In the second image, he surfs on the ocean waters, and in the third photograph, he flaunts washboard abs holding on to the surfboard.

He wrote this little poem as caption:

“You’re the Tides, they say you belong to the sea…

I’m the moon and only we know, You belong with me. We’ll never meet, we’ll never hear.

The playful pull, and the hurtful push. You’re waving within… and I’m going around you, year after year.”

Siddhant, who rose to fame as MC Sher in the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Gully Boy”, will next be seen in the films “Phone Bhoot” and “Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

–IANS

dc/vnc

