Siddhant Chaturvedi used his home quarantine

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been on a roll currently with back-to-back shooting, and multiple films in the pipeline. The actor was recently tested Covid-19 positive, due to which he was quarantined at his home in Mumbai.

Revealing about his quarantine schedule, a source close to the actor shares, “Before Covid suddenly hit him, Siddhant was extended packed up with work. Fortunately, he had only mild symptoms, so he decided to quarantine himself at home. But the time gave him an opportunity to get in touch with the newer scripts, he had received from different directors, which he couldn’t read due to his jam-packed schedule, of doing multiple films all at once. He made it a point to keep in touch with his work. A lot of filmmakers had sent him scripts, from varied genres, which he could catchup on.”

Post testing negative for Covid-19, Siddhant wrapped up some brand commitments. After which he started shooting in full force for Shakun Batra’s next in Mumbai, alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before this the actor was shooting for ‘Phone Bhoot’, opposite Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. His first action film, ‘Yudhra’ was announced recently, where he is paired alongside Malvika Mohanan. He also has ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in the pipeline.

With multiple projects covering almost all genres, Siddhant is the hottest property in Bollywood circuit, rising onwards and upwards.