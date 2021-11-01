- Advertisement -

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame is starring in Yash Raj Films’ rib-tickling family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli 2, his first film as the quintessential masala Hindi film hero in. He plays the New Bunty in this laugh out loud con heist film and has been paired opposite the gorgeous debutant Sharvari who plays the new Babli. Siddhant opens up about shooting the underwater kissing scene in Bunty Aur Babli 2 from the romantic song Luv Ju that’s gone viral on the internet.

He says, “We didn’t expect to shoot such a difficult romantic intimate scene in my first film as a lead! Not only was it shot underwater, and we had to lip sync the song underwater but we also had to hold our breath and share a passionate kiss! I think we were given a massive task as actors and Sharvari and I completely trusted each other and also surrendered to the vision of Vaibhavi Merchant to perform this scene.”

Siddhant has revealed that he battled hydrophobia while shooting this sequence. He says, “When we saw the scene post shoot, all the hardship and difficulties that we had to endure was worth it! It looks beautiful and the scene really brings out the chemistry and the beautiful relationship that the new Bunty and Babli share in the film.”

This out and out comedy will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other! Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty and Babli in the film. Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.