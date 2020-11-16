Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi turned poet for fans on social media. He has penned a poem he calls Aakhri Panne.

Siddhant posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen sitting at the window sill and reading a book.

He wrote: “Mujhe Adhoora hi rehne de…. Suna hai, Pura ho kar Ishq Puraana ho jata hai.” He tagged the post as #MyNotes and #AakhriPanne.

The actor is currently in Goa shooting for filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Siddhant, who rose to fame as MC Sher in the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Gully Boy”, will next be seen in the films “Phone Bhoot” and “Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

–IANS

