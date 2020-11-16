Advtg.
Bollywood News

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi turned poet for fans on social media. He has penned a poem he calls Aakhri Panne.

Siddhant posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen sitting at the window sill and reading a book.

He wrote: “Mujhe Adhoora hi rehne de…. Suna hai, Pura ho kar Ishq Puraana ho jata hai.” He tagged the post as #MyNotes and #AakhriPanne.

Advtg.

The actor is currently in Goa shooting for filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Siddhant, who rose to fame as MC Sher in the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Gully Boy”, will next be seen in the films “Phone Bhoot” and “Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBollywood celebs extend Bhai Dooj greetings
Next articleBig B captures various moods of Aaradhya in b'day wish

Related Articles

News

Big B captures various moods of Aaradhya in b'day wish

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has traced the growing-up years of granddaughter Aaradhya while sending out love and good wishes on her birthday....
Read more
News

Deepika, Ranveer wish each other on anniversary

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed two years of marriage on Saturday.Wishing hubby Ranveer, Deepika shared a couple...
Read more
News

Rampal quizzed for 7 hrs, his Aussie friend nabbed by NCB

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's troubles mounted as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled him for nearly 7 hours even as...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet 1

Taapsee gives 'Rashmi Rocket' twist to her life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has a great sense of humour. She gave a hilarious Rashmi Rocket twist to her life, noting...
Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet 2

Ankit Tiwari can't wait to make his reality TV debut

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet 3

Big B captures various moods of Aaradhya in b'day wish

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet 4

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet 4

Bollywood celebs extend Bhai Dooj greetings

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet 4

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks