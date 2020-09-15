Siddhant Chaturvedi takes a leaf out of Munna Bhai

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently in Goa shooting for his upcoming untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey, has taken inspiration from the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS for his latest picture on social media.

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he shared a picture dressed in striped pants and a T-shirt. He strikes a merry pose in the frame.

For the caption, he borrowed a line from the hit film, and wrote: “Carom ramwanu, juice peevanu, majja ni life.”

The line, which translates to “play carrom, have juice and enjoy life”, is from the scene when Sanjay plays carrom with Rustom’s father and the old man mumbled the line right before winning the game.

“Munna Bhai MBBS” released in 2003 and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film was about a goon named Munna, who wants to fulfill his father’s dream and become a doctor. –IANS/dc/vnc