Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malvika Mohanan to co-star in ‘Yudhra’

Siddhant Chaturvedi & Malvika Mohanan co-star for the first time in the upcoming romantic action film

By Glamsham Editorial
Siddhant Chaturvedi Malvika Mohanan in Yudhra
Siddhant Chaturvedi Malvika Mohanan in Yudhra
Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan co-star for the first time in the upcoming romantic action film Yudhra, slated to release in the summer of 2022. The actors made the announcement on Monday on actors social media.

Siddhant, who rose to fame as MC Sher in the 2019 film Gully Boy, shared a high octane action teaser, along with posters of the film on Instagram.

“Jo maut ko apna dost bana le, woh hai (the one who befriends death) #Yudhra,” he wrote as caption.

He then wrote, “Karne Sabka Game Over! aa raha hai #YUDHRA (He is coming to make everyone’s game over.#Yudhra).”

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is directed Ravi Udyawar, known for helming late superstar Sridevi’s last release, Mom.

Malvika, earlier seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Majid Majidi’s 2017 drama Beyond The Clouds, posted the teaser and poster on her Instagram and captioned it: “Death is no stranger to him. He is a man at war.”

She also mentioned, “Aaaah.. have waited so long to share this news with you guys! Presenting to you #Yudhra. Releasing summer 2022.”

The story and screenplay of the film are by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan.  –ians/dc/vnc

