Siddhant Chaturvedi shares pic of him doing cartwheel

By Glamsham Editorial
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently in Goa to shoot for director Shakun Batra’s untitled next film, has shared a picture of him doing a cartwheel.

Siddhant took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted the picture. In the image, he could be seen dressed in a bright printed shirt and black shorts. He is seen attempting a cartwheel.

He captioned the image: “Back to #Tricking #Kicking and #Parkour”.

Batra’s film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Deepika had to recently cut short her Goa schedule and join the NCB probe in Mumbai into a possible drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The details of Batra’s project are still under wraps, although Siddhant had told IANS in a recent interview that the film belonged to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before.

Siddhant has an interesting slate of work lined up. He will be seen in the second instalment of “Bunty Aur Babli” and the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”.  –ians/dc/arm

