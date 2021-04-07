Siddhant Chaturvedi does #ToToMainMain

Adv.

Hello Charlie’s Toto seems to be having a blast as the gorilla is in action, meeting B-Town stars daily and having fun with them. Having met with stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Pulkit Samrat among many others, this time ToTo is seen shaking a leg with Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher.

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his social media handle to share his #ToToMainMain time as he along with ToTo can be seen rapping and dancing on Bhag Bhag Sher Aya, while visibly enjoying themselves. He uploaded the video with the caption,

“🦍 x 🦁 Sab Jungli hai! #TotoMainMain #HelloCharlieOnPrime releasing 9th April @excelmovies @aadarjain @apnabhidu @shlokkapandit10 @iamelnaaz @i_pankaj_saraswat_ @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @rajpalofficial @siddhanthkapoor @bharat_ganeshpureofficial @jariwalladarshan @vishalrr @kassimjagmagia @zeemusiccompany @primevideoin”

Starring Aadar Jain ‘Hello Charlie’ is the story of a clumsy man who has been trusted with the job of escorting a gorilla to the circus and this adventure will be nothing short of utter humour. Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure are also a part of the cast.

The Pankaj Saraswat directorial ‘Hello Charlie’ has been produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.