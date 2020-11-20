Advtg.
Siddhant Chaturvedi working on new song?

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Friday shared a photograph on Instagram, which gives a subtle hint that he could be preparing to record a new song

In June during lockdown, Siddhant dropped “Dhoop”, his first single as a singer that was widely appreciated by his fans.

In his new Instagram post, the actor is seen standing with a mic. A guitarist and keyboard player in the background.

“It’s a Vibe! @dawgeek x #LilSansu #Jamming,” Siddhant captioned the image.

“Dhoop” was composed along with DAWgeek by Siddhant, who shot the song within the confines of his home amidst lockdown with help of his family.

The actor is currently in Goa shooting for filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Siddhant, who rose to fame as MC Sher in the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Gully Boy”, also has “Phone Bhoot” and “Bunty Aur Babli 2” coming up.

–IANS

dc/vnc

