Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi sure does not mind jokes on himself. This is evident from his frequent social media posts, where he regularly treats fans and followers with memes about himself.

Siddhant has shared two new memes on Instagram Stories, and he is back to cracking jokes on himself.

The first meme comprises two pictures. The first picture has the actor holding an open book. The other reveals the pages are blank.

On the picture, he wrote: “Me pretending to study when my dad enters the room.”

In his second meme, Siddhant does a cartwheel at the beach. The image was captioned: “No one: Me trying to impress my crush at the beach.”

Currently Siddhant is in Goa to shoot for his next film directed by Shakun Batra. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey.

