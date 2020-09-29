Home Bollywood News

Siddhant Chaturvedi's mantra: Earn that midnight craving

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently in Goa shooting for an untitled film directed by Shakun Batra, has revealed a mantra he follows in life.

Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a picture of his reflection. In the image, the actor is seen posing in front of a window with his back towards the camera while the glass catches his reflection.

“Earn that Midnight craving,” wrote Siddhant with the picture, along with an ice cream emoji, and the tags #PostGameCravings and #Pumped.

Batra’s film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Deepika had to recently cut short her Goa schedule and return to Mumbai for the NCB interrogations as part of the agency’s probe into a possible drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Details of Batra’s project are under wraps, although Siddhant in a recent interview to IANS said the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before.

“The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film,” Siddhant had said.

Siddhant has an interesting slate of work lined up. He will also be seen in the second installment of “Bunty Aur Babli” and the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

