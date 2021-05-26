Siddhanth Kapoor plans to raise money for Covid with poker!

Adv.

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor plans to have an online poker game to raise money for Covid relief. He says he is looking to associate with an institution where the money can go directly to the relief of the victims.

“I hope we can defeat this virus and it’s not one man’s battle. The entire community has to come together. This is a hard time. Poker high does online gaming and we are looking to have a fundraiser. We are looking to associate with an institution where the money can go directly to the relief of the victims,” Siddhanth, brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, said.

The actor added: “I request everyone with a lot of earnestness and grief to please follow all protocols and stay indoors as much as possible. It’s not a time to be here and there and be casual about the deadly covid. Hope we all cross the line safe.”

Adv.

Speaking about his work, Siddhanth will next be seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer “Chehre”. The film was supposed to release in April but has been pushed back owing to lockdown. A new release date for the mystery thriller is yet to be announced.