Siddhanth Kapoor: Unbelievable working with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Chehre’

Actor Siddhant Kapoor shared screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the recently released ‘Chehre’. He calls it an “incredible and unbelievable experience” working with the icon.

“It was an incredible experience to work with Amit uncle. It was unbelievable. This was such an experience. I am loving all the applause that’s coming. The phone has not stopped ringing. And I am just grateful to the almighty,” Siddhanth, who is the son of actor Shakti Kapoor, said.

The elder brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor added: “It was so much fun on sets and the release has been delayed but finally it’s out and the rousing reception.”

“‘Chehre’ is a movie which is extremely authentic and has some very intriguing performances.”

Siddhanth plays a mute character named ‘Joe’ in the film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghuvir Yadav.