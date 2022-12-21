Siddharth Anand: Music plays a very vital role in my films

It’s party season and as promised by Yash Raj Films and Siddharth Anand, the makers are set to drop the second song from the film titled ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. After the humongous global hit in ‘Besharam Rang’, they are again giving audiences a dance track aimed at becoming a chartbuster by getting people to groove on the dance floor. What’s exciting about Jhoome Jo Pathaan is Arijit Singh singing again for Shah Rukh Khan after delivering some of the biggest musical hits for him like Gerua, Hawayein, Zaalima, Manwa Laage, among others.

Siddharth says, “When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country, and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone let their hair down and groove to the music.”

Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been picturised on SRK and Deepika, who are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. So, the makers of Pathaan were dead set to give audiences an album that will go down in history as one of the most liked film albums of all time.

Siddharth adds, “Music plays a very vital role in my films and fortunately the music of my films has always been well reviewed. I have only tried to entertain people with the music of my film and I’m very, very particular about it because it adds a lot of value to the film and to the viewing experience of audiences who are paying money to come and watch the films that we make. Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I’m very proud of and extremely confident about. I think audiences will find it irresistible to dance to the beats!”

Pathaan is India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the adrenaline pumping film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.