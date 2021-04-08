Siddharth Nigam: TV is high-paying but can be exhausting

Adv.

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Television actor Siddharth Nigam, who recently joined the cast of the show “Hero: Gayab Mode On”, says while actors get paid well on television, shoots can be exhausting.

“TV is high-paying but can be exhausting. However, I feel if you love something you can’t be exhausted. I love acting and I love my job, so I don’t find it that strenuous,” he told IANS.

With the new Covid protocols, the actor feels it is scary to step out for shoot.

Adv.

“I am taking all the precautions during the pandemic. It is very tough to shoot nowadays. Even our normal lives have changed. You can’t touch anything and have to be cautious of who is near you. It is very risky to roam around. How I am managing is by ensuring I have my mask on and sanitizer with me at all time. On set, they have taken good precautions and I also maintain my own precautions,” he says.

The actor is seen alongside his brother Abhishek Nigam in “Hero: Gayab Mode On”, which was a huge draw for him.

“It is a wonderful feeling to be working alongside my brother in ‘Hero: Gayab Mode On’. While this feels amazing to me, I am equally nervous because he is my elder brother and he knows me. So, obviously this is a wonderful feeling with a hint of nervousness. I am sure, this experience will be something we’d always talk about,” he says.

Adv.

The actor will also be seen in the film “The Shoonyah: Chapter 1 — Blow Of The War Horns”.

–IANS

anj/vnc