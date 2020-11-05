Siddharth Shukla gushes about Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, leaves fans excited

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Shehnaaz Gill features in the music video of Arjun Kanungo’s new song, which released her on Thursday. Her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla cannot stop gushing about her latest appearance.

Titled “Waada hai”, the song is sung and composed by Kanungo, and has lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Siddharth was floored by the singing, as well as the fact that Shehnaaz stars in the video.

“Hey @ishehnaaz_gill… looking good in Waada hai nice song…. way to go girl,” Sidharth tweeted.

Shehnaaz responded: “Thank you” with a kiss emoji.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of “Bigg Boss 13” and fans even gave their bond a name — #SidNaaz. The hashtag occasionally keeps on trending on social media even today.

After today’s post, their fans again got excited about the virtual chat between the two.

“OMG OMG OMG #SidNaaz is definitely Heaven Couple… Did You All see the timing 1:43 .. It Means … 143 I LOVE YOU,” shared a user.

“THIS IS IT .. THIS IS IT #SidNaaz Moment Again…Finally,” shared one.

“How sweet @sidharth_shukla , u promoting & praising @ishehnaaz_gill ‘s new music video is the best thing ever. May ur bond stay forever! You made #SidNaaz fam happy all over again! We loved the song too & Sana is definitely the best thing in the MV she‘s as beautiful as ever,” another posted.

