Advtg.
Bollywood News

Siddharth Shukla gushes about Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, leaves fans excited

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Shehnaaz Gill features in the music video of Arjun Kanungo’s new song, which released her on Thursday. Her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla cannot stop gushing about her latest appearance.

Titled “Waada hai”, the song is sung and composed by Kanungo, and has lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Siddharth was floored by the singing, as well as the fact that Shehnaaz stars in the video.

“Hey @ishehnaaz_gill… looking good in Waada hai nice song…. way to go girl,” Sidharth tweeted.

Advtg.

Shehnaaz responded: “Thank you” with a kiss emoji.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of “Bigg Boss 13” and fans even gave their bond a name — #SidNaaz. The hashtag occasionally keeps on trending on social media even today.

After today’s post, their fans again got excited about the virtual chat between the two.

Advtg.

“OMG OMG OMG #SidNaaz is definitely Heaven Couple… Did You All see the timing 1:43 .. It Means … 143 I LOVE YOU,” shared a user.

“THIS IS IT .. THIS IS IT #SidNaaz Moment Again…Finally,” shared one.

“How sweet @sidharth_shukla , u promoting & praising @ishehnaaz_gill ‘s new music video is the best thing ever. May ur bond stay forever! You made #SidNaaz fam happy all over again! We loved the song too & Sana is definitely the best thing in the MV she‘s as beautiful as ever,” another posted.

Advtg.

–IANs

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleHere's what Janhvi Kapoor will try to avoid on sister Khushi's birthday
Next articleNora Fatehi 'not a part of' Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom (Lead)

Related Articles

News

Sidharth Shukla reacts to Shehnaaz Gill’s Waada Hai song with Arjun Kanungo

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently reacted to Shehnaaz Gill’s latest song Waada Hai also featuring Arjun Kanungo.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 7 Winner and our favourite Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan engaged to Zaid Darbar

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar took to Instagram to announce their engagement.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 13 LoveBirds: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her red Karwa Chauth outfit, Asim Riaz loved up comment on her post

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are going strong together. The two met for the first time during their stint on Bigg Boss 13
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Siddharth Shukla gushes about Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, leaves fans excited 1

Selena Gomez-backed 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' to open in India on...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) The Broken Hearts Gallery, a rom-com executive-produced by Selena Gomez, is scheduled to get a theatrical release in India on...
Siddharth Shukla gushes about Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, leaves fans excited 2

Yami Gautam reveals why she ditched car ride after pack-up

Siddharth Shukla gushes about Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, leaves fans excited 3

Shweta Tripathi: Benaras is very special and sacred to me

Siddharth Shukla gushes about Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, leaves fans excited 3

Samantha Akkineni is 'feeling good'

Siddharth Shukla gushes about Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, leaves fans excited 5

Early sunset these days in UAE has made chasing easier: Tendulkar

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

No team wants to face mighty MI, says bowling coach Bond

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks