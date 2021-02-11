ADVERTISEMENT
Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna begin ‘Mission Majnu’ shoot

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna announced that they have started shooting for the upcoming film Mission Majnu

By Glamsham Editorial
Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna begin Mission Majnu
Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna (photo credit: twitter)
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday announced that they have started shooting for the upcoming film Mission Majnu.

Shoot began for the espionage thriller in Lucknow. Mission Majnu marks Southern actress Rashmika’s debut in Bollywood. The film also features actors Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

“A special one with a special team. #MissionMajnu, day 1,” Sidharth tweeted.

His co-star and lead actress Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “Ahhhh… I sooooo can’t wait to join my team. Let the mission start!!! #MissionMajnu.”

The espionage thriller helmed by Shantanu Baagchi is based on an ambitious covert operation of India, and is inspired by real events of the 1970s. It is the story of an Indian mission in Pakistan.

The film, written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja will be shot extensively in Lucknow and Mumbai. It is slated to release later this year.  –ians/abh/vnc

