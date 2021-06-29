Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Sidharth Malhotra is back on sets

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra returned to a film set in the city after a couple of months on Monday, and will resume the shoot of his upcoming film “Thank God” in July.

“It’s been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy and creative flow of energy that was truly missed,” Sidharth said.

The actor’s outdoor schedule before this saw him visit Lucknow for the shoot of “Mission Majnu”. He is currently also gearing up for the release of his war action drama “Shershaah”.

Adv.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Adv.
Previous articleShlokka Pandit takes to yoga, art of living
Next articleMandira Bedi dazzles in black and white
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates