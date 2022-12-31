scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married on this date

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been linked romantically, plan to tie the knot on February 6, 2023, at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married on this date pic courtesy twitter
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married on this date pic courtesy twitter

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been linked romantically, plan to tie the knot on February 6, 2023, at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. The rumoured couple, who haven’t publicly acknowledged their relationship yet, was recently sighted in front of Manish Malhotra’s home, fueling rumours of an impending lavish Bollywood wedding.

As per resources, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will get married in the first week of February. Their loved ones will celebrate the pre-wedding festivities like Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies on February 4 and 5.

Sidharth and Kiara are expected to marry in a lavish ceremony similar to that of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on February 6, 2023.

Previous article
Fidelity slashes its Twitter stake value by 56% as Musk faces challenges
Next article
Meta acquires 3D smart glass maker Luxexcel
This May Also Interest You
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US