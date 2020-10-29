Advtg.
Sidharth Malhotra reveals 'relation-chip goals'

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared his relationship goals, and it is all about chips.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him licking his finger with a bowl of chips in his hands. He is dressed in an elegant black suit as he munches away.

“This is my Relation-Chip goals. What are yours? #chipsforlife #foodlove #movienight,” he wrote with the image.

On the work front, Sidharth has started shooting for film, “Shershaah”, which chronicles the story of Kargil war hero Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life for the nation in 1999.

“Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah,” Sidharth posted on Instagram sometime back.

In the film, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Sidharth plays Captain Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.

“Shershaah” marks Tamil filmmaker Vishu Varadhan’s directorial debut in Bollywood. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

Talking about the film, Sidharth had earlier told IANS: “Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family. It’s something that is very close to my heart. It’s like a passion project.”

–IANS

sug/vnc

