Sidharth Malhotra says playing Vikram Batra was challenging

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Malhotra has been associated with Capt. Vikram Batra’s story right from the beginning. He met up with Captain Batra’s family, including his twin brother Vishal Batra before filming as a part of his preparation. In fact, they were the ones who approached him to play the part of their son.

Now, that the film is nearing its release – looking at the trailer and songs we can’t help but notice the unreal resemblance between Sidharth and Vikram Batra. Staying true to the film and the war hero’s story, the actor transformed into his world with his hard work and perseverance leaving the audiences shocked.

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Malhotra was very keen to bring the story of Captain Vikram Batra, hero of the Kargil War, to life. He says playing the Param Vir Chakra recipient on the silver screen was not only a huge responsibility but also very challenging.

Sidharth not only met Vikram Batra’s family to discuss the idea of the film titled ‘Shershaah’, but he also brought the story to Bollywood to showcase the journey of the personality to the masses.

- Advertisement -

Sidharth not only shot in the tough terrains of Kargil but also learn skills in hand-to-hand combat and weaponry knowledge. Keeping things as authentic as possible and staying true to the film, shooting was at real locations where the real Vikram Batra lived through. Sidharth Malhotra did all the action sequences including the war scenes without a body double.

Talking about the role, Sidharth said: “When I heard about Vikram Batra’s life, I knew his story needed to be shown to the world and hopefully inspire everyone. I think I am very fortunate to have spent time with his family and friends learning about him and it has played a major role in prepping for my role.”

- Advertisement -

The actor said that the uniform and the name tag on it would change Sidharth every single time he would face the camera.

He said: “Every time I used to go in front of the camera wearing an Army uniform with Vikram Batra’s name on it, it used to change me. I think playing him on the silver screen was not only a huge responsibility but also very challenging as an actor.”

Sidharth added: “I would always think about how he would have reacted to moments and situations in the film and I tried to be as close to his personality as possible. His intensity, his romance, his love for the nation, all of it I was feeling from within.”

‘Shershaah’ will have a digital release on August 12.