Bollywood News

Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Shershaah’ in theatres on July 2

Sidharth Malhotra announced the release date of war drama Shershaah

By Glamsham Editorial
Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Shershaah' Poster
Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Shershaah' Poster
Mumbai, Feb 20: The Sidharth Malhotra-starrer war drama Shershaah will release in theatres on July 2, the actor announced on Saturday.

“The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah Coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies!” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Shershaah casts Sidharth as Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra. During the Kargil War, Captain Batra was instrumental in capturing the crucial peak Point 4875, sacrificing his life. He was called Sher Shah among his unit members for his bravery.

The Vishnuvardhan directorial, which also stars Kiara Advani, is produced by Karan Johar.

