Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu releases on this date

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Mission Majnu' is scheduled for theatrical release on May 13, 2022.

By Glamsham Bureau
Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media) and directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the film is an espionage thriller.

The film is set in the 1970s that has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent for the first time, who leads India’s operations.

While the film marks the Bollywood debut of south actress Rashmika Mandanna, it also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

